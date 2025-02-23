The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Canada, Europe
Edit post

Thousands rally across Europe, Canada ahead of 3rd anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion

by Dmytro Basmat February 23, 2025 11:32 PM 3 min read
Thousands of people rally in support of Ukraine in Toronto, Canada on Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Dmytro Basmat/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Thousands of people rallied in support of Ukraine on Feb. 23 ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Rallies were held across Europe on Sunday, with thousands of demonstrators lining the streets of Prague, Paris, and Brussels.

Czech President Petr Pavel addressed rally-goers in Prague, emphasizing his country's support for Ukraine.

"From what happened, I think it is quite clear who is the aggressor, who violated international law, and who is the victim, whose side we should stand on," Pavel said. "And if we allow (international law) to be compromised, if we reward the aggressor, then sooner or later it will affect us too."

Thousands also took to the streets of Brussels' and Paris' city center to mark the third anniversary. In Paris, participants unfurled a 262-meter flag in an effort to mark solidarity with Ukrainians.

Amid the start of the fourth year to Russia's full-scale war, European allies have grown increasingly concerned over Kyiv's role in upcoming peace talks between Russia and the United States to end the war.

European leaders have scrambled to deliver military support to Ukraine as the U.S., under the Trump administration, races to make a deal with Moscow.

Trump has said he wants Europe to play a greater role in supporting Ukraine's financial and defense needs, but his administration has sent mixed signals as to whether Europeans are welcome in the negotiations process.

Thousands of Ukrainian Canadians also attended a protest against Russian aggression in Toronto, Canada, in a rally attended by the Kyiv Independent.

Canadian Members of Parliament speak during protests held in Toronto, Canada on Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Dmytro Basmat/The Kyiv Independent)
Thousands of protestors rally in Toronto, Canada on Feb. 23 ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Dmytro Basmat/The Kyiv Independent)
Thousands of protestors rally in Toronto, Canada on Feb. 23 ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Dmytro Basmat/The Kyiv Independent)

Chrystia Freeland, Canada's former Finance Minister, who is running to replace outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attended the rally and touted the country's support for Ukraine.

"In this fight, we are on the side of democracy versus dictatorship," Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, said during the rally. "We are on the side of rule and order, and not bullies."

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Feb. 18 that Canada is interested in partaking in conversations about security guarantees for Ukraine.

EU preparing military aid package for Kyiv worth $20.9 billion, Bloomberg reports
The additional military support would supply Kyiv with air defense systems, artillery ammunition, long-range missiles, and drones.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

