Ukraine, Europe must be involved in peace talks, Rubio says

Both Ukraine and Europe must play a role in serious negotiations with the U.S. and Russia to end the war, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS News on Feb. 16.

Rubio's comments come as he prepares to travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with senior Russian officials for talks without representation from Ukraine or the EU.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a good step, but has to be followed up by action, Rubio told CBS News.

"Now, obviously it has to be followed up by action, so the next few weeks and days will determine whether it's serious or not. Ultimately, one phone call does not make peace," he said.

Rubio declined to say who the U.S. delegation will be meeting with in Saudia Arabia.

"Nothing's been finalized yet," he said.

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff are set to join Rubio for the talks in Riyadh, according to various media outlets. Ukraine will not be participating, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

The talks in Saudia Arabia are preliminary, Rubio said, and "real negotiations" will include Ukraine and Europe.

"Ultimately, it will reach a point when you are — if it's real negotiations, and we're not there yet, but if that were to happen, Ukraine will have to be involved, because they're the one that were invaded, and the Europeans will have to be involved because they have sanctions on Putin and Russia as well, and they've contributed to this effort," he said.

"We're just not there yet. We really aren't, but hopefully we will be, because we'd all like to see this war end."

Rubio's comments diverged from previous remarks by Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, who said on Feb. 15 that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

European leaders have expressed alarm in recent days at their apparent exclusion from discussions between Russia and the U.S. regarding Ukraine. France plans to host an emergency summit on Feb. 17 over these concerns.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that both the EU and the U.S. must have a strong presence at the negotiating table once Russia and Ukraine begin peace talks.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to negotiate a swift deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine, though his proposed timeline of within "24 hours" has been extended to an indefinite period.