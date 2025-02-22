EU preparing military aid package for Kyiv worth $20.9 billion, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately 20 billion euros ($20.9 billion), Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The latest package aims to bolster Ukraine's strategic position as U.S. President Donald Trump presses for a speedy ceasefire agreement with Russia.

The additional military support would aim to supply Kyiv with air defense systems, artillery ammunition, long-range missiles, and drones, Bloomberg reported. People familiar with the plans said that the details of the discussion will be discussed at an upcoming foreign ministers meeting.

EU member states and allies could offer cash contributions or military equipment to the aid package, sources told Bloomberg, speaking on the condition of anonymity. European leaders would then agree on the final value of the package and approve the aid.

The package could potentially be delayed, as Hungary — one of Europe's most Kremlin-friendly countries — has promised to oppose any additional aid to Ukraine. The German elections, set for Feb. 23, could also affect the timeline.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that the EU was preparing additional security assistance for Ukraine worth at least $6.2 billion.

European leaders have scrambled to deliver military support to Ukraine as the U.S., under the Trump administration, races to make a deal with Moscow. When U.S. and Russian officials met in Riyadh on Feb. 18 for preliminary talks on ending the war, EU officials feared Europe was being shut out of the peace process altogether.

Trump has said he wants Europe to play a greater role in supporting Ukraine's financial and defense needs, but his administration has sent mixed signals as to whether Europeans are welcome in the negotiations process.