KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Syrskyi dismisses 2 corps commanders over lost territory, media reports

3 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Syrskyi dismisses 2 corps commanders over lost territory, media reports
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Oct. 21, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has dismissed Volodymyr Silenko and Maksym Kituhin, commanders of the 17th and 20th respective Army Corps, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Sept. 15, citing two unnamed military sources.

These are the first senior personnel changes since President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 3 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would transition to a corps-based structure.

Both commanders were reportedly removed one to two weeks ago following battlefield losses in the areas under their command, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The 17th Corps, led by Silenko, was responsible for the sector of the front line south of Zaporizhzhia, where Ukrainian forces recently lost control of the village of Kamianske and were partially driven out of Plavni, both located along the Dnipro River.

Kituhin’s 20th Corps was deployed along the border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, which Russian forces crossed in August, digging into the latter region for the first time.

The Ukrainian army has been undergoing a slow and problem-ridden transition to a corps system for over six months.

The ongoing military reform aims to introduce a corps-level command structure above the brigade level, enhancing coordination and operational control across larger units.

The shift involves phasing out operational-strategic, operational-tactical, and tactical groupings in favor of a streamlined command system.

Article image
Ukrainian army command structure. (The Kyiv Independent)
Article image
Proposed corps system reform of the Ukrainian army. (The Kyiv Independent)

The main obstacle in forming effective corps-level structures is the requirement that subordinate brigades operate within a single sector of the front line, allowing commanders to maintain direct control.

In practice, due to the overstretched character of Ukraine's army along hundreds of kilometers of front line and the lack of strategic reserves to facilitate a reorganizing of units' sectors, this condition has not been met in many cases, and several corps remain only partially formed.

Most of the newly formed corps are currently concentrated in areas overseen by the "Donetsk" operational-tactical group, where the frontline situation remains challenging.

In early August, the National Guard's 1st Corps Command,  took over the defense of the Dobropillia sector after Russian forces advanced approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Ukrainian territory.

However, this came without the physical transfer of all the 1st Corps' units, most of which remained holding their previous sectors.

Further north, Ukraine's famous 3rd Assault Brigade has had more success forming a cohesive corps structure in its area of responsibility, between the towns of Lyman and Borova.

Ukraine’s army is reforming its structure. Will it help the fight against Russia?
As Ukraine nears the fourth year of full-scale war with Russia, it is launching a major army reform aimed at improving its efficiency and organization on the battlefield. “We need the corps system,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 3, adding: “Today we discussed approaches to the appointment of corps commanders: these should be the best-trained, most promising officers with combat experience and modern thinking.” “The army must be modern.” The Ukrainian army currently operates largel
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
WarUkraineUkrainian armed forcesOleksandr SyrskyiDonetsk OblastZaporizhzhia OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 15
Show More

Editors' Picks