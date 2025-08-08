Watchdog claims Russian troops enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, military says attack repelled

Russian forces have entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and advanced near the village of Dachne in the region, the open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState said on Aug. 8.

Victor Tregubov, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Dnipro group of forces, told the Kyiv Independent that intelligence and operational data showed no Russian presence in the area on the morning of Aug. 8.

"A few days ago, an attempted Russian attack in that direction was repelled," Tregubov said. "They (Russian troops) are now regrouping for further attempts, but remain positioned in Donetsk Oblast."

According to the DeepState, Russian soldiers have been spotted on the opposite bank of the Vovcha River, across from Dachne.

DeepState added that most of Dachne lies in a gray zone and that Russian forces have not secured a foothold in the settlement. Russia is reportedly deploying small infantry units to maintain pressure in the area.

In July, Kyiv acknowledged that small Russian units had entered Dachne on several occasions, but claimed that Ukrainian troops have been able to push Russian troops back.

The Russian Defense Ministry on July 7 claimed to have seized Dachne, which would be the first village under Russian control in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military denied the alleged capture, calling it "disinformation."

The estimated advance of Russian forces in Ukraine's east as of Aug. 7, 2025. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is frequently targeted with missile, drone, and aerial bomb strikes.

The news comes as Russia continues to grind forward with its summer offensive, which has been ongoing since May. Ukraine has been largely on the defensive in the east, with Russia steadily pushing forward.