Ukraine's Armed Forces are transitioning to a new organizational structure intended to modernize the army, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 3.

The announcement comes after Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that reforming the army's structure and shifting to a corps-based system was among the military's key priorities.

"A plan has already been approved to transition to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the government and the military are now focused on implementing the restructure plan with an eye toward modernizing Ukrainian forces.

"We need the corps system," the president said.

"Today we discussed approaches to the appointment of corps commanders: these should be the best-trained, most promising officers with combat experience and modern thinking. The army must be modern."

The relevant decisions regarding the organizational restructure will be made public, Zelensky said.

Syrskyi reported earlier on Feb. 3 that the organizational reforms were already "in progress" and would help strengthen the Armed Forces even as they face difficulties on the battlefield.

Russian forces significantly outnumber Ukrainian units in some parts of the front and have been able to gain territory in eastern Ukraine while absorbing heavy losses. Ukraine also faces on ongoing mobilization struggle, scandals over personnel transfers and mismanaged brigades, and uncertainty over the future of U.S. military aid.