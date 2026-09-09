Russia's Sochi port hit in fiery strike by Ukrainian sea drone, officials claim

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Ukrainian sea drone struck a port in the Russian Black Sea resort town of Sochi on Sept. 9, local Russian officials claimed.

Known as Russia's "Second Capital," Sochi is home to Russian President Vladimir Putin's official summer residence. Considered a winter playground for Russia’s elite, the city is located approximately 650 to 700 kilometers (400 to 435 miles) from the Ukrainian border.



Regional authorities in Russia's Krasnodar Krai reported the Sept. 9 attack, saying that a fire had broken out on a port embankment in Sochi as a result of a Ukrainian unmanned surface vessel (USV) strike, causing infrastructure damage. Eight people were reported injured in the strike.



Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin urged residents to seek shelter and remain calm following the initial strike.

At the time of publication, the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the latest reports nor the extent of the damage caused.



Footage from Sochi residents posted online shows a large, fiery blast next to a beach promenade. Monitoring channel Supernova+ shared videos of Sochi residents seeking shelter amid large explosions — reportedly the work of drone defense systems.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage depicts the aftermath of a reported naval drone strike in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 9, 2026. (Supernova+ / Telegram)

The USV strike also interrupted a concert by Russian singer Tatyana Bulanova being held near the attack site, the Russian opposition news channel Astra reported. Footage shows concert attendees being evacuated, seemingly panicked.

Bulanova has previously expressed support for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



According to Astra, the explosion occurred near the Chernomorskaya Zharovnya restaurant, partially destroying it.



The strike comes a week after Ukraine's last major attack against the seaside restort.



Overnight on Sept. 3, Ukraine's military launched several waves of attacks targeting Sochi. A Ukrainian sea drone reportedly struck and damaged a Russian naval vessel.

Later in the early hours of Sept. 4, footage posted on several Russian Telegram media channels appeared to show a fire at an oil depot near the city. Days later, flames at the oil depot reignited.

Throughout the war, Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly battered each other's ports.



Targeting a naval base and oil export infrastructure, Ukrainian drones struck the Black Sea town of Novorossiysk on Sept. 9. Ukrainian forces have consistently targeted Russian oil export facilities in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.

Looking to choke Kyiv's grain exports, Russia has targeted Ukraine's Odesa port and shipping lanes across the Black Sea.