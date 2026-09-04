Ukraine strikes Russian vessel in Sochi, oil depot attack reported

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine’s military launched several waves of attacks against the Russian city of Sochi on Sept. 3-4, including a naval drone strike on a Russian vessel.

A video released by Ukraine’s Navy shows the fiery aftermath of the naval drone strike on the ship. The Navy said the vessel, Nefrit, was part of Russia’s maritime and energy infrastructure, supporting oil and gas operations, servicing offshore facilities, cargo and personnel transport, and underwater technical work.

Later in the overnight hours of Sept. 4, footage posted on several Russian Telegram media channels appeared to show a fire at an oil depot following an aerial attack. Local reports placed the apparent oil depot fire in central Sochi, near the port, though the facility itself has not been identified.

Multiple separate reports suggest that one of the explosions occurred near a Russian Pantsir air defense apparatus at the port, though it was not clear whether the system itself was hit.

At the time of publishing the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the latest reports nor the extent of the damage caused.

Ukraine has targeted Russian energy and maritime infrastructure as part of a broader effort to disrupt revenue and logistics that support Moscow’s war effort.

In July alone, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck dozens of Russian vessels in the Black and Azov seas, including tankers and other ships Kyiv identified as belonging to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. In one two-day period on July 21-22, Ukraine said it hit 13 such vessels, including 10 cargo ships, two tugboats and a tanker.

Russia’s shadow fleet is a network of vessels used to move sanctioned Russian oil around the world, at the same time obscuring ownership to avoid Western restrictions. A Ukrainian government register identified more than 1,400 of these vessels as of May 2026, many of them older ships in disrepair, registered under third-country flags.

The fleet has been a crucial source of revenue for Moscow, with estimates that these vessels carry around 75% of Russia’s sanctioned oil, generating income that helps finance the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

Sochi is a significant target for Ukraine. Known as Russia’s "Second Capital," it is home to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official summer residence. Considered a winter playground for Russia’s elite, the city is located approximately 650 to 700 kilometers (400 to 435 miles) from the Ukraine border.