Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil terminal in Russia's Novorossiysk

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil terminal in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk overnight on Sept. 9, monitoring channels reported.

The oil terminal was set ablaze after it was struck in the overnight attack, according to independent Russian news channel Astra.

A residential building in the city was also damaged in the Ukrainian strikes, the channel reported, citing eyewitness footage.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko confirmed that a Ukrainian drone attack took place, saying that debris from downed drones has fallen on "the territory of enterprises" and near a residential building, without specifying at which sites.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Sept. 8, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery, according to footage shared by locals on social media and analyzed by monitoring groups.

On Sept. 7, Ukraine's General Staff said that overnight drone strikes hit a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Russian-occupied Crimea near the village of Vladyslavivka, which hosts a key railway junction in the area.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to strike Ukrainian civilians in cities across the country.

A major missile and drone attack targeting Kyiv overnight on Sept. 8 killed at least five people and injured 35 others. The Russian strikes sparked huge fires that filled the morning air across the city with smoke.