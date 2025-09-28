Polish Embassy in Kyiv struck in Russia's large-scale overnight attack.

Editor's note: Read more of our reporting on Russia's large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine here.

Russia's large-scale overnight attack on Kyiv on Sept. 28 struck the Polish Embassy in the capital, a spokesperson for Poland's foreign ministry said.

Spokesperson Pawel Wronski told Polish outlet RMF24 that "a missile element or a small-caliber rocket" fell on the roof of the embassy, piercing through the ceiling. The debris landed in the kitchen of the embassy with Wronski adding that the damage was "not large," with no casualties reported.

Russia launched almost 500 drones and over 40 missiles, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, killing at least four people and injuring over 70 primarily in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. At least 36 people were injured in Kyiv and the surrounding region, with all four casualties recorded within the capital.

The incident comes amid growing tension between NATO countries and Russia stemming from Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past month, Russian drones have violated Polish, Romanian, and possibly Danish airspace.

On Sept. 19, Estonia accused Russia of violating its airspace with three MiG-31 fighter jets, which remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, triggering NATP's Article 4. While on Sept. 26, Hungarian fighter jets intercepted five Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to the mass attack as it has repeatedly done so to protect its own airspace. During a mass attack on Sept. 10, Poland shot down multiple Russian drones that crossed the border and breached Polish airspace.

Foreign embassies have previously been damaged in large-scale attacks on the capital. The embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro were all damaged in December 2024 when a missile struck a building housing the embassies.