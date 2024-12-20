Russian missile attack damages 6 foreign embassies in Kyiv, Foreign Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv damaged a number of foreign embassies on Dec. 20, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said at a briefing.

The embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro are located in a building heavily damaged by the Russian strike.

Russia launched a series of missile attacks against Kyiv earlier in the morning, killing one person, injuring 12, and causing damage across the city, local authorities reported.

The capital was attacked with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, all of which were shot down, the Air Force claimed.

Damage to Western embassies as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry)

"Windows, doors, and the ceiling have been damaged in the premises (of embassies). This is an absolutely barbaric attack by Russia on diplomatic institutions," Tykhyi said.

No casualties among diplomatic staff were reported.

The blast wave also damaged the Czech Center in Ukraine's capital, according to the Czech Foreign Ministry.

"No one was inside, but civilians were nearby. Once Ukraine wins, the Kremlin will pay for all lost lives and damage," the Czech Foreign Ministry said.