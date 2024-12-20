Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Diplomacy, Russia, War, Missile attack
Edit post

Russian missile attack damages 6 foreign embassies in Kyiv, Foreign Ministry says

by Kateryna Denisova December 20, 2024 3:27 PM 2 min read
Damage to one of the embassies as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv damaged a number of foreign embassies on Dec. 20, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said at a briefing.

The embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro are located in a building heavily damaged by the Russian strike.

Russia launched a series of missile attacks against Kyiv earlier in the morning, killing one person, injuring 12, and causing damage across the city, local authorities reported.

The capital was attacked with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, all of which were shot down, the Air Force claimed.

Damage to Western embassies as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry)
Damage to Western embassies as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry)
Damage to Western embassies as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry)
Damage to Western embassies as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry)

"Windows, doors, and the ceiling have been damaged in the premises (of embassies). This is an absolutely barbaric attack by Russia on diplomatic institutions," Tykhyi said.

No casualties among diplomatic staff were reported.

The blast wave also damaged the Czech Center in Ukraine's capital, according to the Czech Foreign Ministry.

"No one was inside, but civilians were nearby. Once Ukraine wins, the Kremlin will pay for all lost lives and damage," the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

Russian missiles strike Kyiv on the eve of holiday season (Photos)
Russia launched five ballistic missiles against Ukraine’s capital on the morning of Dec. 20, highlighting the stark contrast between the approaching holiday season and the realities of war. Though Ukraine’s Air Force reported that all projectiles were downed, missile debris fell in at least four of…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.