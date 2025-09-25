KI logo
News Feed

Hungarian fighter jets intercept 5 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Hungarian fighter jets intercept 5 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
Two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets intercepted five Russian military aircraft on Sept. 25, 2025, over the Baltic states. (NATO Air Command / X)

Two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets intercepted five Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Sept. 25, NATO Air Command reported.

The news follows a string of tense incidents involving Russian aircraft, including several breaches of NATO countries' airspace and the downing of Russian drones over Poland.

The Russian warplanes — including three MiG-31s, a Su-30, and a Su-35 —flew over the Baltic Sea near Latvian airspace.

Hungarian Gripen fighter jets took off from the Siauliai air base in Lithuania to intercept the Russian aircraft.

"Hungary demonstrates the alliance’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding the Baltics and the eastern flank," the statement read.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, broadly seen as one of the most Kremlin-friendly leaders in NATO, has sought to distance his country from the mounting tensions, connecting the Russian incursion into Poland to Warsaw's support for Ukraine.

NATO has called upon Russia to refrain from escalatory actions, saying they "risk miscalculation and endanger lives."

Earlier today, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced it had detected two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets near Alaska on Sept. 24.

On Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31s entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland near the island of Vaindlo, roughly 81 kilometers (50 miles) from Helsinki. It was the first such violation of Estonian airspace involving multiple fighter jets.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said any decision to shoot down Russian aircraft violating allied airspace would depend on the specific threat level, adding that in Estonia’s case, the incident did not pose a direct threat to the alliance’s security.

Ukraine’s message to Europe: You are under threat from Russia. We can help
As Russia continues escalating its hybrid warfare tactics in Europe, the latest drone incursions into Poland and Estonia represent another bold move that has ratcheted up the temperature. For Ukrainians living through the bloodiest land war in Europe since World War II, the message they hope Europe hears is that other countries are under threat, too — and that closer cooperation with Ukraine can protect them. In addition to the recent flights of Russian drones over NATO territory, Russia is al
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image
NATORussiaHungaryRussian Air ForceAir defense
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks