'Reckless escalation' — Kallas condemns Russian drone in Romanian airspace

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned the Russian drone violation of Romanian airspace in a statement on Sept. 14.

“The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an EU member state. This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security,” Kallas wrote on X.

She emphasized the EU’s solidarity with Romania and noted that she remains in close contact with the Romanian government.

According to Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu, radar systems detected the drone as it approached Romanian airspace. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept it.

Romanian jets refrained from downing the drone since it eventually turned back toward Ukraine.

The drone crossed into Romania during a Russian attack on Ukraine, penetrating about 10 kilometers (six miles) and remaining in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.