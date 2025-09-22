KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Denmark's Copenhagen airport shut down after drone sightings

1 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Denmark's Copenhagen airport shut down after drone sightings
The Danish police are seen at Copenhagen Airport, in Kastrup near Copenhagen, on September 22, 2025. Planes cannot land or take off due to drones, according to Danish press agency Ritzau on September 22. (Photo by Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

All flights at Denmark's Copenhagen Airport—the largest in the country—were halted Sept. 22 after police reported drone sightings in the area.

"CPH Airport is currently closed for takeoffs and landings, as 2-3 larger drones have been observed flying in the area," police said in a statement posted on X at approximately 8.46 p.m. local time.

Danish authorities said it was unclear how long the shutdown would last.

A spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that all traffic had been suspended but declined to provide further details.

At least 15 flights were diverted to other airports, according to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24.

According to Swedish outlet Sydsvenskeren, several flights were diverted to Malmo — a Swedish city east of Copenhagen.

Elsewhere in the Nordics, two foreign nationals were arrested in Oslo, the capital of Norway, for flying drones near a military site: "Two foreign nationals arrested for drone flying within the prohibited zone," Oslo police reported at 9:10 p.m. local time.

Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv oblasts overnight, killing at least 3
In total, Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia damaged 15 apartment buildings, 10 houses, and several non-residential facilities.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
DenmarkDronesNordic countriesSwedenNorway
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 22
Show More

Editors' Picks