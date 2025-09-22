Denmark's Copenhagen airport shut down after drone sightings

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

All flights at Denmark's Copenhagen Airport—the largest in the country—were halted Sept. 22 after police reported drone sightings in the area.



"CPH Airport is currently closed for takeoffs and landings, as 2-3 larger drones have been observed flying in the area," police said in a statement posted on X at approximately 8.46 p.m. local time.

Danish authorities said it was unclear how long the shutdown would last.

A spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that all traffic had been suspended but declined to provide further details.

At least 15 flights were diverted to other airports, according to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24.

According to Swedish outlet Sydsvenskeren, several flights were diverted to Malmo — a Swedish city east of Copenhagen.

Elsewhere in the Nordics, two foreign nationals were arrested in Oslo, the capital of Norway, for flying drones near a military site: "Two foreign nationals arrested for drone flying within the prohibited zone," Oslo police reported at 9:10 p.m. local time.