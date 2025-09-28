Danish Armed Forces report detecting more drones over military facilities

More drones were reported over several Danish military sites on Sept. 28, the Danish Armed Forces said, offering no details on their number or origin.

"Multiple assets were deployed," the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement published on its website, adding that it would provide no further comment at this time.

The new sightings come after several media outlets reported unidentified drones being detected in the airspaces of Denmark, Lithuania, and Finland on Sept. 27.

The Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sept. 27 of drones being spotted near several military sites, including Karup Air Base, one of the country's key air force facilities.

The latest drone sightings over Danish airspace underscore growing concerns about the security of NATO countries and the challenges they face in countering the future of modern drone warfare.

The Danish government has not publicly blamed any country for the recent drone sightings.

However, the drone sightings come at a time when Russian drones and military aircraft have increasingly violated NATO airspace, prompting heightened alert and readiness across the alliance.