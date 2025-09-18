KI logo
Russians with spy ties behind 2024 parcel explosions in Europe, Lithuania says

Photo for illustrative purposes. An Airbus A300 from DHL, operated by European Air Transport taxi on the tarmac of Brussels airport in Zaventem, Belgium, on July 13, 2025. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Lithuania’s prosecutors and criminal police say Russian citizens with links to Russia's military intelligence were behind the 2024 parcel explosions in Europe, the country's public broadcaster LRT reported on Sept. 17.

The news sheds further light on suspicious detonations that took place across European countries last year, with Russia being previously named as a possible culprit.

A joint statement from the two Lithuanian agencies said the parcels contained bombs triggered by electronic timers hidden inside vibrating massage pillows.

The suspects allegedly used courier services DHL and DPD to send four parcels disguised as cosmetic products from Vilnius to various locations across Europe.

Explosions occurred in three locations — at Leipzig Airport, in a truck in Poland, and at a warehouse in the U.K. A fourth device failed to detonate.

European authorities have previously linked Russia to intensifying cyberattacks, espionage, and election interference across the continent. Moscow often uses foreigners for such operations, including Ukrainians living abroad.

The suspects, operating under strict secrecy, were recruited through the Telegram messenger app and promised payment in cryptocurrency, Lithuanian prosecutors said.

According to the statement, the scheme was coordinated by Daniil Gromov, a Ukrainian with Russian documents under the name Jaroslav Mikhailov, and Tomas Dovgan Stabacinskas, a dual Lithuanian-Russian citizen.

The two were also linked to a fire at an IKEA store in Vilnius in 2024.

So far, 15 citizens of Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine have been charged in connection with the parcel explosions.

Amid a rise in sabotage attempts, Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.

Moscow has denied involvement or refrained from commenting on the sabotage incidents.

Lithuania Russia Sabotage Europe
