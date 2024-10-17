UK investigating whether Russia planted incendiary device that caused parcel fire at warehouse, Guardian reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. counter-terrorism officials are investigating whether Russian intelligence officers planted an incendiary device inside a parcel that caught fire at a warehouse near Birmingham, the Guardian reported on Oct. 16.

The parcel, which engulfed in flames at a DHL warehouse on July 22, is believed to have been transported to the location on an airliner.

The fire did not cause any injuries or significant damage, investigators said. It is unclear as to whether the plane was a cargo or passenger airliner, and where the plane was destined for.

Investigators are also examining whether a similar parcel fire caused by an incendiary device - which erupted as it was being loaded onto a flight at a DHL facility in Leipzig, Germany - are connected.

Intelligence agencies across Europe have warned that Russia is plotting violent acts of sabotage across the continent in response to countries' support for Ukraine.

On Monday, Germany's intelligence chief told the members of the Bundestag that had the packaged engulfed on the flight it was bound for, the fire "would have resulted in a crash."

When reached by the Guardian, DHL said it was working "to secure its network, staff and assets as well as customer shipments" following the fires at its facilities.

Earlier in May, the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency Mi5 was ordered to prioritize targeting spies over terrorists due to a significant recruitment drive by Russia, China, and Iran.

Last week, MI5's Director General Ken McCallum said that Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) "is on a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets: we’ve seen arson, sabotage and more."

In April, it was reported that Dylan Earl, a 20-year-old U.K. citizen with alleged ties to the Wagner mercenary group, had been charged with organizing an arson plot after being recruited as a Russian spy.

The same month, German authorities also arrested two German-Russian nationals suspected of planning a military sabotage plot on behalf of Russian intelligence.

