Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United Kingdom, Sabotage, Germany, Fire
Edit post

UK investigating whether Russia planted incendiary device that caused parcel fire at warehouse, Guardian reports

by Dmytro Basmat October 17, 2024 4:32 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The footage purporting to show fire at an oil depot in the village of Osentsy in Perm Krai, Russia, overnight on Oct. 4, 2024. (Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. counter-terrorism officials are investigating whether Russian intelligence officers planted an incendiary device inside a parcel that caught fire at a warehouse near Birmingham, the Guardian reported on Oct. 16.

The parcel, which engulfed in flames at a DHL warehouse on July 22, is believed to have been transported to the location on an airliner.

The fire did not cause any injuries or significant damage, investigators said. It is unclear as to whether the plane was a cargo or passenger airliner, and where the plane was destined for.

Investigators are also examining whether a similar parcel fire caused by an incendiary device - which erupted as it was being loaded onto a flight at a DHL facility in Leipzig, Germany - are connected.

Intelligence agencies across Europe have warned that Russia is plotting violent acts of sabotage across the continent in response to countries' support for Ukraine.

On Monday, Germany's intelligence chief told the members of the Bundestag that had the packaged engulfed on the flight it was bound for, the fire "would have resulted in a crash."

When reached by the Guardian, DHL said it was working "to secure its network, staff and assets as well as customer shipments" following the fires at its facilities.

Earlier in May, the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency Mi5 was ordered to prioritize targeting spies over terrorists due to a significant recruitment drive by Russia, China, and Iran.

Last week, MI5's Director General Ken McCallum said that Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) "is on a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets: we’ve seen arson, sabotage and more."

In April, it was reported that Dylan Earl, a 20-year-old U.K. citizen with alleged ties to the Wagner mercenary group, had been charged with organizing an arson plot after being recruited as a Russian spy.

The same month, German authorities also arrested two German-Russian nationals suspected of planning a military sabotage plot on behalf of Russian intelligence.

Several other suspects have been arrested over the past year in Poland, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, and other countries for allegedly spying for Russia or other forms of collaboration with Russian intelligence.

Zelensky unveils Ukraine’s victory plan, says it’s doable but ‘depends on our partners’
President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine’s much-debated victory plan at parliament on Oct. 16, though some parts remained classified. The proposal is comprised of five points: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.