Lithuania suspects Russia behind arson attacks in Vilnius and Warsaw last year

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 17, 2025 4:25 PM 2 min read
People watch the burning Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. A massive fire broke out at the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw's Biaoleka district on May 12, 2025. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian authorities suspect Russia's intelligence services of orchestrating arson attacks on an IKEA warehouse in Vilnius and a shopping center in Warsaw in 2024, the LRT broadcaster reported on March 17.

A fire broke out at the IKEA warehouse in Vilnius on May 9, 2024, causing an estimated 500,000 euros ($545,000) in damages. Investigators consider the incident a terrorist act and claim two Ukrainian citizens, allegedly recruited by Russian security services, were responsible. One suspect is a minor.

Saulius Briginas, deputy head of the Lithuanian Criminal Bureau, said the fire could have destroyed the entire shopping center if not for the quick response of staff and firefighters.

On May 12, 2024, a massive fire destroyed a shopping center in Warsaw with 1,400 stores. The incident has also been linked to Russian intelligence services.

Arson attacks have also targeted other EU countries, raising suspicions of a coordinated Russian effort to destabilize the countries that support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The Lithuanian prosecutor's office alleges that Russia's military intelligence (GRU) formed a special group to carry out arson attacks across Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia. Polish authorities are jointly investigating, with one suspect detained in Poland.

"Dear allies, the Lithuanian prosecutor's investigation confirmed our suspicions that Russian secret services were behind the fires in Vilnius and Warsaw," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on X.

"Good to know before negotiations. Such is the nature of this state," he added, alluding to expected peace talks that the Trump administration seeks to broker between Kyiv and Moscow.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have risen following Moscow's all-out attack against Ukraine. Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.

Moscow has denied involvement or refrained from commenting on the sabotage incidents.

Territorial integrity, military size, alliances — FM Sybiha sets 3 ‘fundamentals’ for potential peace talks
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are non-negotiable, reaffirming that Kyiv will never recognize Russian-occupied territories as part of Russia.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

