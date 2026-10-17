Russian troops executed Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, military says

Russian forces are accused of executing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) on the Huliaipole front in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told Ukrainska Pravda on Oct. 17.

Ukrainian forces intercepted radio communications between Russian soldiers as the alleged executions took place, according to Maksym Kravchuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Forces Group.

Kravchuk said Russian troops received orders to kill wounded Ukrainian soldiers, including instructions to "take them out immediately." The Russian soldiers reportedly carried out the orders, killing what Ukrainian officials believe were two unarmed POWs.

The incident occurred several days before the allegations were made public, although the exact date and location of the reported executions have not been disclosed.

The Russian soldiers are believed to belong to the 38th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, which is operating in the area. Kravchuk alleged that orders of this nature within the brigade are issued at the initiative of its commander, Colonel Valery Kazak.

The Ukrainian military said the intercepted communications and other relevant materials had been handed over to law enforcement authorities.

The execution of prisoners of war is prohibited under the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime.

Russian forces have previously been accused of executing Ukrainian POWs in the Huliaipole sector. In November 2025, five Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly captured and executed near the village of Zelenyi Hai, according to the Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office subsequently confirmed that five POWs had been shot by Russian forces.

According to figures released by Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets in August 2026, Russian forces have executed at least 345 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.