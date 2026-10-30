Russian strike on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 8 people

A Russian drone strike on the Shostka community killed a 43-year-old woman and injured eight other people on the morning of Oct. 30, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Russia deliberately targeted a "civilian enterprise" where people were working at the time of the strike, Hryhorov said, without specifying the facility's location or the business it housed.

One of the injured people was in critical condition, while medical staff were treating the others, the governor added.

The full extent of the damage to the civilian enterprise had not yet been determined, but emergency workers were at the scene responding to the attack.

Ukrainian air defenses also shot down several Russian drones during the attack, Hryhorov added.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past day injured one person, according to the regional military administration. Russian forces attacked nine communities in the oblast using artillery, mortars, FPV drones, other drones, and glide bombs.

Russia also launched ballistic missiles, four guided aerial missiles, and 113 Shahed-type drones, including 83 jet-powered drones, against Ukraine overnight on Oct. 30, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The main targets of the attack were in Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.