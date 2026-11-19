Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Nov. 19 for talks with European partners and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys as part of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

The meeting, attended by more than 40 of Ukraine's partners, comes as Xi Jinping hosts Trump and Putin in Shenzhen for their first trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"We're doing everything to ensure Europe's full participation in the negotiation process and to make these meetings productive," the president said on social media.

Zelensky outlined four key priorities for Ukraine, including air defense, energy and financial support, diplomacy, and steps toward ending Russia's all-out war and guaranteeing security.

On the sidelines of the Coalition of the Willing meeting, the Ukrainian president held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The leaders discussed countering Russian Shahed-type drones and missiles, protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and diplomatic efforts.

"More support is on its way," Zelensky said after the meeting.

More than 40 of Ukraine's partners attended a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 19, 2026. (Hannah McKay / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Separately, Zelensky is set to meet with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as European national security advisers.

"Our priorities for this trip are to further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations," Kushner said on Nov. 19.

The meeting in Berlin comes just over a week after Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian delegations met in Abu Dhabi for trilateral peace negotiations.

Previously, Zelensky once again called for European participation in future peace talks.

Although national security advisers from several European countries had previously traveled to locations hosting peace talks, they did not participate in discussions with Russian officials.

Future negotiations are expected to include representatives from European countries, particularly the E5 group — the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Poland — as well as the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO.