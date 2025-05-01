Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 5 in Odesa despite ceasefire efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated

A Russian drone attack on Odesa overnight on May 1 killed two and injured five, with fires reported across the city.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian cities with missile and drone attacks as it wages its war against Ukraine. At least three were killed and 70 injured in Russian attacks on April 30.

"Two people died and five others were injured as a result of the strike. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Multi-story buildings, houses, and a school were among the sites damaged in the Russian attack on Odesa.

"The enemy attack damaged residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school, and cars," Kiper reported.

Fires were reported throughout the city, Kiper said, adding that tents have been deployed on the ground to assist in recovery efforts.

"Fires broke out in some places, which our rescuers are extinguishing," Kiper added.

On April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce to take place beginning on May 8 in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Putin's proposal for a short-lived truce and pointed to Russia's strikes on civilian targets as proof that Russia does not want to end its war against Ukraine.

"We value human lives, not parades. That’s why we believe — and the world believes — that there is no reason to wait until May 8," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."