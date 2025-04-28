Zelensky slams Putin's 3-day truce proposal as 'manipulation,' reiterates calls for 30-day unconditional ceasefire

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 28 slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day truce as "another attempt at manipulation" amid efforts to continue U.S.-led peace talks.

"Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8 before ceasing fire — just to provide Putin with silence for his parade," Zelensky said.

"Russia has consistently rejected (all proposals) and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the United States," Zelensky said.

Earlier on April 28, Putin announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The U.S. has intensified efforts to reach a settlement in separate peace talks with Ukraine and Russia.

Zelensky slammed Putin's proposal for a short-lived truce and pointed to Russia's strikes on civilian targets on April 28 as proof that Russia does not want to end its war against Ukraine.

"We value human lives, not parades. That’s why we believe — and the world believes — that there is no reason to wait until May 8," Zelensky said.

On May 9, Russia holds grandiose military parades in celebration of the end of World War II in Europe. Ukraine and most European nations mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.

"The ceasefire should not be just for a few days, only to return to killing afterward. It must be immediate, full, and unconditional — for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed," Zelensky said, reiterating his calls for a full ceasefire.

Zelensky called for increased international pressure on Russia to stop its war amid a lack of agreement from Moscow on a ceasefire.

"(E)ach new day brings... clear proof that pressure must be exerted on Russia — and it must be strong enough — to force them in Moscow to end this war, a war that only Russia needs," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a full 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."