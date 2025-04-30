3 killed, 70 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three people were killed and 70 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 30.

Russia launched 108 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones, overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Air defenses intercepted 50 drones, while 22 vanished from radars — likely used as decoys to overload Ukraine's air defense network. The assault was repelled using a combination of electronic warfare units, aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, and mobile fire groups.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 52 people were injured in total, including 47 in a drone strike against the city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attack hit residential neighborhoods, damaging apartment buildings, a hospital, and a school. Among the wounded were a 5-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 24-year-old pregnant woman.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in Shakhove, and six others were wounded in Russian attacks across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A massive suicide drone strike killed one person and injured another in the city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast, injuring six people and damaging 10 apartment buildings and nine homes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Social infrastructure and residential areas were targeted.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and one injured as civilian infrastructure was hit and destroyed, the local Military Administration reported.

Artillery strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast wounded a 49-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where authorities received 19 reports of damage to homes, apartments, vehicles, and garages, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

"Russian drones continue flying in the skies over Ukraine all morning. And so it goes every day," President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X, calling for stronger sanctions against Russia.

"Pressure from the United States, from Europe, from everyone in the world who believes there is no place for war on this planet."

The attacks come amid Moscow's continued rejection of a complete ceasefire agreement and follow an escalation of strikes targeting civilian areas across Ukraine.