KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 5, injure at least 46 as Ukraine faces 'difficult' energy situation

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 5, injure at least 46 as Ukraine faces 'difficult' energy situation
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 31, 2026. (Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured at least 46 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 31, while Moscow also continued its relentless strikes on the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces downed 105 out of the 134 drones, including jet-powered attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russian drones struck 20 different locations, and debris fell in 10 areas, according to the statement.

The attacks came as Russia continued its campaign against Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the power situation in Ukraine as "difficult," saying around 200,000 homes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and another 80,000 in Kyiv Oblast were without electricity.

"The world sees that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure every day. And everyone who does not want to see this Russian escalation spread further into Europe must help Ukraine," Zelensky said on social media.

"Strong steps that will really lead toward peace are needed — sanctions against the aggressor and new support packages for Ukraine."

Two people were killed in Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Sixteen more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A 43-year-old woman was killed near Shostka in Sumy Oblast in a Russian drone attack, local authorities reported. The attacks also injured seven men and seven women in the region over the past day.

Russian attacks near the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and injured four others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one person and injuring two others, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people. Another 12 people suffered from stress, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, injuring two men, aged 71 and 73, Governor Vitalii Diakivnych said.

A drone attack injured a woman near the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

read also

US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine as Zelensky warns of years-long wait for deliveries
Dnipropetrovsk OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastPoltava OblastZaporizhzhia OblastUkraineRussiaRussian attack
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 31
Show More

War: Latest News

Editors' Picks