Russian attacks kill 5, injure at least 46 as Ukraine faces 'difficult' energy situation

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured at least 46 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 31, while Moscow also continued its relentless strikes on the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces downed 105 out of the 134 drones, including jet-powered attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russian drones struck 20 different locations, and debris fell in 10 areas, according to the statement.

The attacks came as Russia continued its campaign against Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the power situation in Ukraine as "difficult," saying around 200,000 homes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and another 80,000 in Kyiv Oblast were without electricity.

"The world sees that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure every day. And everyone who does not want to see this Russian escalation spread further into Europe must help Ukraine," Zelensky said on social media.

"Strong steps that will really lead toward peace are needed — sanctions against the aggressor and new support packages for Ukraine."

Two people were killed in Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Sixteen more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A 43-year-old woman was killed near Shostka in Sumy Oblast in a Russian drone attack, local authorities reported. The attacks also injured seven men and seven women in the region over the past day.

Russian attacks near the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and injured four others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one person and injuring two others, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people. Another 12 people suffered from stress, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, injuring two men, aged 71 and 73, Governor Vitalii Diakivnych said.

A drone attack injured a woman near the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.