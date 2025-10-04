KI logo
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 33 in Ukraine over past day, target gas infrastructure

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 33 in Ukraine over past day, target gas infrastructure
Rescuers clearing up the aftermath of a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Oct. 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Chaus/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 33, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 4.

Russia launched 109 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, as well as three Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 73 drones, while three missiles and 36 drones struck several locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and four were injured in Komyshyvaha, while three civilians were wounded in Russian attacks elsewhere in the oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, 11 people were injured during Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. On Oct. 4, a Russian attack on a car in the center of Kherson injured a 38-year-old woman and two children, a 17-year-old and an 8-year-old, who were taken to hospital in serious condition.

In Sumy Oblast, nine people were injured in Russian drone attacks, the regional military administration reported. In the Andriyashivka district, three civilians, two women aged 62 and 50, and an 8-year-old child, were injured in a missile strike on Oct. 3.

A Russian drone and missile attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 4 injured a 51-year-old woman, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured during Russian drone attacks, including a 63-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Five settlements with a total of 4,000 consumers are temporarily without power supply, according to Syniehubov.

A Russian drone attack against Chernihiv Oblast damaged several power supply facilities, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. Emergency power cuts affected approximately 50,000 consumers.

"Power engineers have begun to restore power. Hourly power outages continue in the region," Chaus said.

