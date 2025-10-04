Drones hit major oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region

Drones struck an oil refinery in Kirishi, in Russia's Leningrad region, overnight Oct. 4, sparking a fire that was later extinguished, officials and local media reported.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the fire break out at the Kirishi refinery. Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the drone attack and fire but did not identify the facility, adding the fire had been extinguished.

"Air defense forces destroyed seven UAVs in the skies over Kirishi. The fire in the industrial zone has been extinguished," Drozdenko wrote on Telegram.

Video and photos published by Astra, an independent Russian news channel, appeared to show a large explosion and flames rising from the refinery.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

The refinery, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Ukraine's border, is one of Russia's largest. It has been targeted at least three other times — in September and March this year and in March 2024.

Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for the September and March 2025 strikes, but has yet to comment on the latest attack.

Just a day earlier, Ukrainian drones targeted a chemical plant in Russia's Perm Krai, briefly disrupting production at one of the country's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers, which also supplies chemicals used in explosives.

Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on Russia's oil industry and other parts of its military-industrial complex over the past year, disrupting operations and worsening a nationwide fuel shortage.

Kyiv considers Russian oil refineries to be legitimate military targets that fund and fuel Moscow's war effort.