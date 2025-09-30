KI logo
At least 1 killed, 20 injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
At least 1 killed, 20 injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro, Ukraine on Sept. 30, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky/ Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine killed 1 person and injured at least 20 people on Sept. 30, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

"Preliminarily, there are injuries. Several fires broke out. All details are being clarified,"  Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to local medics, 20 people were injured, suffering shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and bruises. Most were hospitalized, with one person in serious condition, Lysak said.

One of the hospitalized victims, who had been in serious condition, later died, Lysak said.

Emergency services worked at the scene after the attack caused multiple blazes in the city, Lysak added.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that the strike had damaged a medical center and a children's dental clinic.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, on Sept. 30, 2025. (Dnipro.media) 

Journalists from the local news outlet Dnipro.media told the Kyiv Independent that the Dnipro National University had sustained damage in the attack as well.

"I was at home when I heard the explosion. The explosion was quite strong, as I usually don’t hear any explosions, unless they are close. I saw it happened in the city center, so I decided to come here and help," Yelyzaveta, a student, told Dnipro.media at the scene. "There was a lot of smoke here. Windows were broken in some university buildings, and the wind made the fire even worse. It's just hell."

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's cities with drones and missiles since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

