Russian attacks kill 4, injure 17 across Ukraine, hit Odesa power facility

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 17 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 16.

Russian forces launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russia’s Rostov Oblast, along with 176 drones from Russia’s Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Russian-occupied Crimea against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted 139 drones, while another 37 drones hit 13 locations. Falling debris was also recorded at two locations.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russian forces hit energy infrastructure, damaging a solar power station, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Fires broke out at the affected facilities but were quickly extinguished by firefighters. No casualties were reported. According to the Energy Ministry, emergency power cuts have been introduced in the region. Essential services and critical infrastructure have been switched to backup power.

Firefighters extinguish fires at energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast on Nov. 16, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram)

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured five, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northern Sumy Oblast, In Sumy Oblast, Russian strikes damaged residential areas and injured one woman, according to the local military administration. Three Shahed-type drones hit a village administrative district, setting an industrial building and a private barn on fire. Power lines and approximately 15 households were damaged, Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that two people were killed and eight others were injured as a result of Russian attacks. The Russian military strike damaged seven high-rise buildings and 39 private houses.

In southeastern Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked fishermen on the shore of the Dnipro River in Bilenke Pershe, killing one person and injuring another, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Throughout the day, Russia launched 769 strikes across 18 settlements.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man was injured overnight, the local military administration reported. In one community, a private house was destroyed, four others were damaged. In the Nikopol and Marhanetska communities, where Russian forces fired artillery and targeted FPV drones, an educational institution and a residential house were damaged.

In northern-eastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes injured a man and damaged five private houses and power networks, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.