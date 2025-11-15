Widow of Chornobyl's first victim killed by Russian attack on Kyiv 39 years later

Natalia Khodymchuk, widow of Valerii Khodymchuk, the first victim of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, died in Kyiv after suffering severe injuries in a mass overnight Russian attack on Nov. 14–15.



The State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management said Khodymchuk, 73, was critically wounded when a drone struck a residential building in the Troieshchyna district, completely burning her apartment.



She was taken to the Burn Center near the Chernihivska metro station, but doctors were unable to save her life.



Khodymchuk had spent many years preserving the memory of her husband, regularly visiting the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the memorial dedicated to him, and his symbolic grave at Mytyn Cemetery.



The couple raised two children, and she leaves behind grandchildren. She left her family with photographs, stories, and recollections connected to the Chornobyl tragedy and the anniversary projects she took part in.”



Khodymchuk’s death brings the total number of people killed in the Nov. 14 missile and drone attack on Kyiv to seven, with at least 36 others injured and damage reported across nine districts of the capital.