Saturday, November 15, 2025
War

Widow of Chornobyl's first victim killed by Russian attack on Kyiv 39 years later

by Sonya Bandouil
Widow of Chornobyl's first victim killed by Russian attack on Kyiv 39 years later
Nataliia Khodymchuk, wife of Valerii Khodymchuk, the first victim of the 1986 Chornobyl nuclear disaster. (State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management)

Natalia Khodymchuk, widow of Valerii Khodymchuk, the first victim of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, died in Kyiv after suffering severe injuries in a mass overnight Russian attack on Nov. 14–15.

The State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management said Khodymchuk, 73, was critically wounded when a drone struck a residential building in the Troieshchyna district, completely burning her apartment.

She was taken to the Burn Center near the Chernihivska metro station, but doctors were unable to save her life.

Khodymchuk had spent many years preserving the memory of her husband, regularly visiting the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the memorial dedicated to him, and his symbolic grave at Mytyn Cemetery.

The couple raised two children, and she leaves behind grandchildren. She left her family with photographs, stories, and recollections connected to the Chornobyl tragedy and the anniversary projects she took part in.”


Khodymchuk’s death brings the total number of people killed in the Nov. 14 missile and drone attack on Kyiv to seven, with at least 36 others injured and damage reported across nine districts of the capital.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

