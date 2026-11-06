Russian attacks kill 1, injure 21 across Ukraine over past day as emergency power cuts hit 7 regions

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed one person and injured 23 people over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 5-6.

Following recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, emergency power outages were introduced in seven regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts, the Energy Ministry said.

The situation remains most difficult in Kyiv, where power limitations remain in place due to significant damage to energy infrastructure. Repair crews are working around the clock to restore stable electricity supplies, the ministry added.

In addition to targeting energy infrastructure, Russian forces launched 227 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 6, including 86 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said.

As of about 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted 196 drones, including 70 jet-powered ones. Drone strikes were recorded at 14 locations, while falling debris was reported at eight others, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk with three glide bombs and two FPV drones, killing one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked six districts more than 30 times, injuring seven people, including a child, on Nov. 5, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a Russian drone struck an apartment building, injuring three people, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional capital of Kharkiv and eight other settlements, injuring six people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 3-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction in the village of Ivanivka, the governor added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson and 29 other settlements, injuring four people, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out nearly 30 attacks on 12 settlements, injuring a 51-year-old woman. A 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction in the Hlukhiv community, the regional military administration said.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man was injured in Russian attacks in Boryspil district, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and abrasions to his limbs, the local authorities said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces struck an energy infrastructure facility, regional Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said. No casualties or damage were reported.