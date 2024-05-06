Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 27 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova May 6, 2024 11:05 AM 2 min read
Russian drone attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 5, 2024, injuring three people. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed two people and injured 27 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 6.

Russian forces targeted 10 Ukrainian regions – Poltava, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian troops struck the regional center of Kharkiv with KAB gliding bombs, injuring 16 people, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Kyivskyi and Shevchenkyvskyi districts were hit, while 14 apartment buildings and eight houses were damaged, as well as three cars, a medical facility, a dormitory, an office, a cafe, and garages. Three more houses were destroyed completely.

Russian military carried out the strike on the village of Monachynivka in the Kupiansk district using aerial bombs. Two men, aged 34 and 66, were injured. An 88-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

The village of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district was also under Russian attack on May 5. Russian forces shelled it with multiple rocket launchers and injured a 79-year-old man.

The Zolochiv village was struck with gliding bombs at around 2:30 a.m. local time on May 6. A 59-year-old woman got a concussion and shrapnel wounds. Two houses and the boiler room of the sports school were destroyed in a direct hit. The other 10 houses were partially damaged, as well as a sports school, a court, a village council, and a culture house, among others.

In total, nearly 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were shelled by Russian troops over the past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured the other six. Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on one person killed and the other one injured in the embattled town of Chasiv Yar.

Three people were also injured in the village of Mykhailivka due to the drone attack. One person was confirmed injured in the Krasnohorivka city and the other one – in the Heorhiivka village.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked 16 settlements in Kherson Oblast, including the regional center of Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was injured due to the recent strikes.

Russian forces also targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast. The attack was carried out with Shahed-type drones and led to the critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply and hospitals, being transferred to backup power.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, reported later that one of its high-voltage facilities had been damaged as a result of the strikes.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Russian drones overnight
The drones were launched from the neighboring Kursk Oblast of Russia and targeted Sumy Oblast in the northeast of Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
