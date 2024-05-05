Skip to content
Russian glide bomb attack injures 10 in downtown Kharkiv

by Alexander Khrebet May 5, 2024 3:59 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck a residential area in downtown Kharkiv on May 5, injuring at least 10 people on Orthodox Easter Sunday, according to local authorities.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov initially said at 2 p.m. local time that five people were injured as Russia struck Ukraine’s second-largest city with a guided bomb, without specifying the type of bomb.

Russia uses laser-guided or satellite-guided KAB bombs, with payloads ranging from 250 to 1,500 kilograms, against Ukrainian military and civilian targets.

Soviet-era dumb bombs are fitted with cheap gliding kits, allowing them to fly much further and more accurately.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

Following the attack reported in the afternoon, city mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post that two more people had been injured as they were in their house.

Later, the regional governor said in a separate post that the medics are helping 10 people as Russian forces in downtown Kharkiv, damaging houses and cars.

As Ukraine marked Orthodox Easter, Russia deployed Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine overnight on May 5, injuring six more people in the Kharkiv drone attack. Debris from shooting down the drones in the Osnovianskyi district of the city reportedly set fire to eight private homes in the area.

That night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 of the 24 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 5.

The drones were launched from the neighboring Kursk Oblast of Russia, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

One night with Ukrainian drone hunters near Russia
Editor’s note: Due to the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified solely by first names and call signs. SUMY OBLAST – Soldiers from one of Ukraine’s 117th Territorial Defense Brigade mobile air defense squads call themselves fowlers. The unit’s…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
