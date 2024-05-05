Russian glide bomb attack injures 10 in downtown Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential area in downtown Kharkiv on May 5, injuring at least 10 people on Orthodox Easter Sunday, according to local authorities.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov initially said at 2 p.m. local time that five people were injured as Russia struck Ukraine’s second-largest city with a guided bomb, without specifying the type of bomb.

Russia uses laser-guided or satellite-guided KAB bombs, with payloads ranging from 250 to 1,500 kilograms, against Ukrainian military and civilian targets.

Soviet-era dumb bombs are fitted with cheap gliding kits, allowing them to fly much further and more accurately.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

Following the attack reported in the afternoon, city mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post that two more people had been injured as they were in their house.

Later, the regional governor said in a separate post that the medics are helping 10 people as Russian forces in downtown Kharkiv, damaging houses and cars.

As Ukraine marked Orthodox Easter, Russia deployed Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine overnight on May 5, injuring six more people in the Kharkiv drone attack. Debris from shooting down the drones in the Osnovianskyi district of the city reportedly set fire to eight private homes in the area.

That night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 of the 24 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 5.

The drones were launched from the neighboring Kursk Oblast of Russia, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.