Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Russian drones overnight

by Kateryna Hodunova May 6, 2024 9:39 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 12 of 13 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 6.

The drones were launched from the neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia and targeted Sumy Oblast in the northeast of Ukraine.

Though mobile air defense groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Sumy Oblast, Russian forces did strike local energy infrastructure in the region at around midnight local time.

The officials later announced that critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply and hospitals, were being transferred to backup power.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on May 5, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 23 out of 24 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. The largest attacks were carried out on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 5. More than 22 explosions were recorded.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
