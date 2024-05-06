Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 12 of 13 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on May 6.

The drones were launched from the neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia and targeted Sumy Oblast in the northeast of Ukraine.

Though mobile air defense groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Sumy Oblast, Russian forces did strike local energy infrastructure in the region at around midnight local time.

The officials later announced that critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply and hospitals, were being transferred to backup power.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on May 5, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 23 out of 24 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. The largest attacks were carried out on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.