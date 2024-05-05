Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Sumy Oblast overnight on May 6, targeting the region's energy infrastructure, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukraine's Air Force announced a drone attack on Sumy Oblast at around midnight local time. Soon after, local media reported that electricity and running water went out in parts of the Oblast.

Within an hour, the Sumy Military Administration announced that Russia had carried out airstrikes on the energy facilities of Sumy Oblast, and restoration work was underway.

Local officials announced that critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply and hospitals, were being transferred to backup power.

Around the same time, local media in Kharkiv reported that power had gone out in some districts of the city.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.