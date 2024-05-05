Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Energy, Energy infrastructure, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran May 6, 2024 2:04 AM 1 min read
A worker walks through a burned-out control room at a power plant of energy provider DTEK, destroyed after an attack, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 19, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Sumy Oblast overnight on May 6, targeting the region's energy infrastructure, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukraine's Air Force announced a drone attack on Sumy Oblast at around midnight local time. Soon after, local media reported that electricity and running water went out in parts of the Oblast.

Within an hour, the Sumy Military Administration announced that Russia had carried out airstrikes on the energy facilities of Sumy Oblast, and restoration work was underway.  

Local officials announced that critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply and hospitals, were being transferred to backup power.

Around the same time, local media in Kharkiv reported that power had gone out in some districts of the city.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.

Kuleba: Russia’s attacks damage 50% of Ukraine’s energy system
Russian attacks have damaged half of Ukraine’s energy system, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Foreign Policy in an interview published on May 1.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.