Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces shelled two villages in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district on May 5, killing one civilian and injuring two others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. The woman's body was found under the rubble after the fire was extinguished, Syniehubov said.

A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack. Details are currently under investigation, according to the governor.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

On the same day, as many Ukrainians observed Orthodox Easter Sunday, a Russian glide bomb attack on downtown Kharkiv injured at least 15 people.