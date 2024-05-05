Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk
Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2

by Abbey Fenbert May 5, 2024 9:58 PM 1 min read
An inscription reads "Kupiansk is Ukraine" on a billboard in the city on May 23, 2023 in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces shelled two villages in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district on May 5, killing one civilian and injuring two others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. The woman's body was found under the rubble after the fire was extinguished, Syniehubov said.

A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack. Details are currently under investigation, according to the governor.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

On the same day, as many Ukrainians observed Orthodox Easter Sunday, a Russian glide bomb attack on downtown Kharkiv injured at least 15 people.

Kharkiv at risk of becoming ‘second Aleppo,’ mayor says
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov believes his city is at risk of becoming “a second Aleppo” if left without help to obtain air defense systems, according to an article published by the Guardian on April 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.