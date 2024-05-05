Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian drone attack on Donetsk Oblast village injures 3 people

by Kateryna Hodunova May 5, 2024 1:47 PM 1 min read
Russian drone attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 5, 2024, injuring three people. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
Russian forces attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district on May 5, injuring three people, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The Pokrovsk district sits close to the front line in Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops gained a foothold at the district's border back in April.

Russian troops carried out a strike at 9:00 a.m. local time using a first-person-view (FPV) drone with an attached F1-type grenade, according to local authorities.

A 68-year-old man and two women, aged 49 and 67, were injured. They were sitting in a car when the strike happened.

Donetsk Oblast is subject to intense Russian attacks on a daily basis, often more than 2,000 strikes per day.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 19 times, killing three people and injuring the other two.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
