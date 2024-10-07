The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Vessels, Odesa Port, Odesa
Edit post

Russian attack on Odesa damages foreign civilian vessel, casualties reported

by Dmytro Basmat October 7, 2024 11:10 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Dry bulk cargo vessels, including ships carrying grain, at the southern entrance to the Bosporus Strait leading to the Black Sea beyond pleasure boats docked in a harbor in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Nicole Tung/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a foreign civilian ship flying the flag of Palau in Odesa on Oct. 7, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. A 60 year-old Ukrainian port employee was killed and five foreign nationals were injured as a result of the attack.

Four of the foreign nationals remain in moderate condition, while another person is in mild condition. No additional information was provided as to the identity of the deceased.

According to Kiper, Russia used ballistic missiles to strike targets at the port's infrastructure. No details were immediately available on the condition of the vessel or what the ship was carrying.

The attack marks the second time a foreign vessel was struck in Odesa Oblast in the past two days. An overnight attack on Oct. 6 struck the Paresa, a civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, causing damage to the boat at the Pivdennyi Port.

The vessel was loaded with about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn intended for export. No casualties were reported in that attack.

Traveling along the route, Ukrainian ships are regularly at risk of being attacked by Russia. Since the beginning of the all-out war, mines have also been drifting along the trade route, which also poses a risk to maritime transport.

Kyiv was forced to set up a new export route in the Black Sea last year after Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea grain deal. Initially envisioned as a humanitarian corridor to allow the departure of ships stranded there since the start of the full-scale war, it has since grown into a full-blown trade route.

A Russian missile struck a cargo ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to Egypt through the Black Sea on Sept. 12. The vessel was sailing through Romania's exclusive economic zone at the time.



Author: Dmytro Basmat
