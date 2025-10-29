Russian artillery strike hits children's hospital in Kherson, 9 injured

A Russian artillery strike on a children's hospital in Kherson injured nine people, including four children, on Oct. 29, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

The Russian strike hit the hospital at around 9:20 a.m. local time, when patients, their parents, and medical staff were inside.

Among the injured are three medical workers and a 9-year-old girl who sustained a blast-related injury and shrapnel wounds to her lower leg, according to local authorities.

Most of the other victims suffered blast-related injuries of varying severity. All are receiving medical care, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The attack caused significant damage to the hospital building, and nearby facilities were also affected by the blast.

Authorities said the number of victims is still being verified.

Although Russia denies targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, its forces have repeatedly struck hospitals, schools, homes, and vehicles carrying mail or humanitarian aid using glide bombs, artillery, missiles, and drones.

Russia launched a drone attack on Oct. 22 on Kharkiv, one of the most densely populated cities in eastern Ukraine, damaging a kindergarten, killing one person, and injuring ten others. The strike likely included jet-powered Geran-2 Shahed-type drones.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Kherson Oblast, in southern Ukraine along the Black Sea and Dnipro River, has been a key battleground since Russia's invasion in 2022. Its regional center, Kherson, was occupied by Russian forces in March 2022 and partially retaken by Ukraine later that year.

The region remains on the frontline, with frequent shelling and drone attacks threatening civilians and critical infrastructure.