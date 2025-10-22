KI logo
War

Russian strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 6; kindergarten hit

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 6; kindergarten hit
Russian air strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv on Oct. 22. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones on Oct. 22, damaging a kindergarten and killing one person and leaving six injured, local authorities reported.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that drone strikes occurred in the city's Kholodnohirskyi district in the western part of the city, and that the person killed was a 40-year-old man.

Amil Omarov, the head of the Regional Prosecutor's Office,  said that it was likely the attack included  jet-powered Geran-2 Shahed-type drones.

"(The attack happened) in a densely populated area, and one of the buildings housed a private kindergarten. Fortunately, the children were promptly evacuated to a shelter," Omarov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the children were sheltering at the time the drone hit and were not injured. Terekhov also said the kindergarten was directly hit, and at the time of the attack, 48 children and teachers were there, as reported by Suspilne Kharkiv.

Rescuers carrying children after an air strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv on Oct. 22. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying, "There is no justification for a drone strike on a kindergarten, nor can there ever be."

"Clearly, Russia is growing more brazen. These strikes are Russia’s spit in the face to everyone who insists on a peaceful resolution," Zelensky wrote on X.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

