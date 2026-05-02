Russia targets infrastructure across Ukraine in overnight drone attacks.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched overnight drone attacks targeting critical and energy infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions early on May 2, with strikes reported in Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Odesa Oblast, according to regional authorities and local reports.



Ukraine shot down or disabled 142 drones, but 17 hit their targets across 12 locations in Ukraine, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said Russian forces targeted the region’s energy infrastructure with Shahed-type attack drones overnight, describing it as another strike on the area’s power facilities.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian drones targeted an infrastructure facility overnight, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said. Explosions were heard across the city, according to local residents.

Separately, Russian strikes were also reported against port infrastructure in Izmail, a city in southern Odesa Oblast.

No casualties were immediately reported in the overnight attacks, though local officials warned that damage assessments were still underway.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy, transport, and port infrastructure throughout the full-scale war, frequently disrupting electricity supply and critical logistics networks.