Zelensky announces pay raises, new service terms in army reform

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 1 a major reform of Ukraine's armed forces focused on increasing pay for soldiers and changing recruitment and service rules, with implementation set to begin in June.

The updated contracts are expected to allow previously mobilized soldiers to leave service, with timelines yet to be determined. A source in the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that the Defense Ministry and the General Staff will present further details.

According to Zelensky's statement, he had instructed officials to significantly raise salaries, prioritizing fairness based on combat duties, experience, and effectiveness.

He added that the minimum salary for rear positions should be no less than 30,000 hryvnias (around $680), while infantry troops should receive significantly higher compensation, ranging from 250,000 to 400,000 hryvnias (approximately $5,600-$9,000), depending on their combat tasks.

The reform will also change recruitment and service conditions. Zelensky said he wants to expand contract-based service to make terms clearer and more predictable.

The changes would set clear service terms and create conditions for the phased discharge of previously mobilized soldiers starting this year, based on defined timelines.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the government has been working since January on a broader transformation of recruitment and service conditions.

"We are preparing the first projects within the reform, including a fair pay model, a new contract system with clear service terms and a transparent rotation logic, as well as new approaches to staffing our units," he said, commenting on the reform.

Zelensky added that he expects a report next week outlining concrete steps, including a schedule for increased payments starting in June.

The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of front-line conditions, especially for infantry troops, as manpower shortages and harsh battlefield realities expose troops to constant risks from drone strikes, artillery fire, and remotely deployed mines.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 30 that he ordered mandatory rotations for troops after reports that some soldiers had remained in front-line positions for more than 100 days.