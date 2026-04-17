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Russian attack on Chernihiv leaves 6,000 without power, sparks fires

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russian attack on Chernihiv leaves 6,000 without power, sparks fires
A "Stop! High Voltage!" sign on a partially destroyed energy facility in the town of Horodnya as a result of a Russian UAV strike. Horodnya, Chernihiv region, Ukraine. November 6, 2025. (Maksym Kishka/ The Kyiv Independent)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv overnight on April 17, sparking fires and leaving around 6,000 residents without electricity, officials said.

Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported on Telegram that the attack targeted key facilities, with fires breaking out at the impact sites.

Regional energy provider ChernihivOblenergo confirmed that an energy facility in the district was damaged in the strike, causing widespread power outages across parts of the city.

Officials did not immediately provide further details on the extent of the damage or whether there were casualties.

Chernihiv Oblast, located in Ukraine's northeastern corner, is frequently targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks.

Russia regularly strikes energy infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians across the country in the dark. Rolling blackouts are a regular occurrence amid constant Russian attacks.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Chernihiv OblastUkraineRussian attackBlackoutBlackoutsEnergy infrastructure
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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