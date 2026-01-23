KI logo
War

Explosions, fires reported in Kyiv as Russia launches mass attack following peace talks

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Explosions, fires reported in Kyiv as Russia launches mass attack following peace talks
Illustrative image: The city remains without electricity after a Russian mass attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 20, 2026. (Yan Dobronosov / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

Explosions were reported in Ukraine's capital at 1:20 a.m. local time on Jan. 24, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Kyiv was "under mass attack" by Russian drones, and officials confirmed that air defense systems had been activated. They also warned of a potential ballistic threat and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Kyiv Independent journalists continued to report explosions, including the interception of a ballistic missile.

Later, a fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district after a building was hit. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called for medical personnel to assist in the area. Damage was also reported in the Desnyanski, Dniprovskyi, and Solomyaski districts.

Russia's latest attack comes amid the ongoing winter energy crisis in Ukraine and shortly after trilateral peace talks involving Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.

Repeated Russian bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has left major cities without heat, electricity, or water in freezing temperatures.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis is a result of Russia's deliberate targeting of critical energy facilities — infrastructure it has sought to destroy every winter since 2022.

Kyiv, home to more than 3 million people, is still reeling from the Jan. 20 attack in which Russia launched 33 missiles and 339 drones against Ukraine.
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

