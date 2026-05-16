Russian attack damages infrastructure in Odesa Oblast and Kharkiv

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched overnight strikes targeting critical and civilian infrastructure across parts of Ukraine on the night of May 15–16, with attacks reported in Odesa Oblast and Kharkiv, according to regional authorities.

In the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings came under attack, the local military administration said.

Several people were injured in the strike, though officials noted that none of the injuries were serious and those affected are receiving medical treatment.

The attack caused significant damage to the region’s power infrastructure, leaving 39 settlements without electricity and cutting power to more than 22,000 consumers.

Emergency services were deployed to extinguish fires and assess the damage at the impacted sites.

Separately, in Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck the central part of the city in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

The drone hit a roadway, damaging two subway entrances, the electric transport contact network, a trolleybus, and a public transport stop.

No casualties were reported in Kharkiv, according to local authorities.

Russia has continued to target Ukraine’s energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure in regular overnight attacks, often causing widespread disruption to essential services.