War

Russian drone strikes leave 45,000 subscribers without power in Kryvyi Rih

by Dmytro Basmat
Russian drone strikes leave 45,000 subscribers without power in Kryvyi Rih
Illustrative image: People charge their gadgets in a supermarket during power outages on Jan. 8, 2026 in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces carried out a "massive" attack on infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih overnight on Jan. 14, leaving about 45,000 electricity subscribers without power, local officials said.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih comes as Russian forces continue to carry out attacks on infrastructure facilites — aimed at testing Ukrainians' resolve by disrupting heat and power supplies across Ukraine.

Russian Shahed drones carried out the attack leaving 700 buildings without heat across the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said.

Vilkul added that the city's water utility pumps have switched operations to emergency generators, noting that the city will experience lower than normal water pressure.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear as emergency crews work on restorations. A timeline for full restoration was not provided.

Vilkul noted that no casualties were in inflicted as a result of the attack.

Last week, Russian forces struck on energy facilities across the country, leaving multiple regions, including Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts nearly completely without power.

Residents of the capital, Kyiv, have contended with similar challenges in recent days, with thousands of residents left without heat following a massive overnight assault on Jan. 9 that targeted critical infrastructure and killed at least four people.

Amid a surging cold front, overnight temperatures in Kyiv on Jan. 14 dropped to -14 Celsius (6 degrees Fahrenheit) as weather forecasts indicate freezing conditions will likely continue for at least two more weeks.

At its peak, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 6,000 buildings were left in the cold across the city, affecting about half the residential apartment buildings in the capital.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

