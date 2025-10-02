Russia launched almost 6,900 drones at Ukraine in September, Syrskyi says

Russia launched nearly 6,900 drones at Ukraine in September, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Oct. 2.

"In September, the enemy used almost 6,900 drones during mass attacks on Ukraine, including more than 3,600 Shaheds," Syrskyi wrote on Telegram.

Shahed drones, originally designed in Iran and mass-produced in Russia under the name Geran-2, have become a central weapon in Moscow's strikes against Ukraine. They are frequently used to target cities, including residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

"The Russian invaders have intensified strikes on frontline areas and the border. They are actively attacking critical infrastructure and civilian targets," Syrskyi said.

He added that Ukraine is improving its defenses and developing new methods to counter mass drone assaults, noting that the majority of Russian drones are now being destroyed by interceptors.

To date, Russia has launched almost 50,000 Shaheds at Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, killing more than 250 civilians in drone attacks alone. Most recently, a Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro killed one person and injured at least 28 people on Sept. 30.

Over the past three years, Ukraine has rapidly developed its own drone technology to counter the assaults. According to Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Kyiv will soon be able to deploy at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day to repel Russian attacks.