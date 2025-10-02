Ukraine war latest: Kyiv brings home over 200 POWs, civilians in another swap with Russia

Key developments on Oct. 2:

Ukraine brings home over 200 POWs, civilians in another swap with Russia

Trump greenlights US intelligence sharing for Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, WSJ reports

Russia reportedly modifies missiles to evade Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems

French military intercepts Russian ship suspected of launching drones into European airspace, Guardian reports

Ukraine has brought home 185 soldiers and 20 civilians held in Russian captivity in its latest exchange with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Oct. 2.

Russia's Defense Ministry also reported releasing 185 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in exchange for 185 Russian soldiers, adding that "20 civilians were also released."

According to Zelensky, those returned to Ukraine include soldiers taken prisoner during the battle for Mariupol, including at the Azovstal steel plant, as well as others captured at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast.

Most of those released had been in Russian captivity since 2022, with the youngest being a 26-year-old soldier. The oldest of the freed captives is 59, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Kyiv has brought back more than 7,000 Ukrainians, Zelensky said. Over 2,500 Ukrainian POWs remain in Russian captivity, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Sept. 5.

Ukrainians after their release from Russian captivity on Oct. 2, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Trump greenlights US intelligence sharing for Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, WSJ reports

The U.S. will begin providing Ukraine with intelligence to support long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, marking the first time the Trump administration has approved such aid, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Oct. 1.

President Trump recently authorized the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to aid Kyiv with the strikes, and Washington is urging NATO allies to expand similar cooperation.

The decision reflects a deepening U.S. commitment to Ukrainian assistance as peace talks with Moscow have stalled.

Officials said the intelligence will allow Ukraine to target "refineries, pipelines, power stations and other infrastructure far from its borders" in an effort to weaken Russia’s war economy.

The administration is also weighing the delivery of Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, which could hit targets up to 500 miles away.

"We are awaiting written guidance from the White House before sharing the necessary intelligence," one U.S. official told the WSJ.

Russia reportedly modifies missiles to evade Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems

Russia has upgraded its missiles to better evade Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 2, citing current and former Ukrainian and Western officials.

The modernization has been evident in recent strikes on Ukrainian drone production facilities.

At least four such plants were allegedly damaged this summer, while two other missiles were believed to have been aimed at the offices of a drone components manufacturer.

The strikes also damaged nearby offices of the EU delegation and the British Council, officials told the outlet.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims because Ukraine does not publicly disclose information on strategic and military targets of Russian mass attacks.

According to the FT's sources, Russia has modified its Iskander-M mobile missile system, which has a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), and its Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which can strike targets up to 480 kilometers (300 miles) away.

The missiles reportedly follow a standard trajectory before suddenly changing course and diving steeply, maneuvers designed to evade Patriot interception.

Ukraine intercepted 37% of Russian ballistic missiles in July, but the success rate fell to 6% in September, despite a decline in Russian launches, according to the FT.

French military intercepts Russian ship suspected of launching drones into European airspace, Guardian reports

The French military has boarded a so-called Russian "shadow fleet" vessel suspected of launching drones into European airspace, the Guardian reported Oct. 1.

The ship was intercepted by the French Navy on Sept. 28 and diverted to the coast of Western France while investigations continue.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed on Oct. 2 that French troops boarded the "shadow fleet" ship anchored off Saint-Nazaire as part of a state investigation. Two crew members were detained.

Moscow uses the fleet of tankers to evade sanctions on Russian oil. The Kremlin is also using the fleet to "launch and control" Russian drones over European cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 28, citing intelligence reports.

The suspected ship, known as the Boracay, has changed its name several times and departed from Primorsk near Russia's St. Petersburg on Sept. 20. The vessel was en route to India carrying 750,000 barrels of oil.

The ship was spotted near Denmark a week prior under its former name, Pushpa, the Guardian reported.

Unidentified drones prompted airport closures several times in Denmark last week. As investigations continue, Danish authorities have not ruled out that the drones may be Russian.

An investigation of the Boracay is taking place following the crew's "failure to justify the nationality of the vessel" and "refusal to cooperate," French authorities said.

In April, the ship was registered as the Kiwala, and in 2024, the vessel was known as the Varuna, the Guardian reported.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.