by Abbey Fenbert
Russia denies violating Estonian airspace with MiG-31 fighter jets
The Russian Defense Ministry headquarters in Moscow on April 17, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on Sept. 20 denying allegations that its warplanes violated Estonian airspace.

Estonia's military reported that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets breached its airspace near Vaindloo Island in the Baltic Sea. The planes reportedly remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes before being intercepted by NATO aircraft.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its aircraft never entered Estonian airspace.

"On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets completed a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region," the ministry said.

"The flight was conducted in strict compliance with international airspace regulations and did not violate the borders of other states, as confirmed by objective monitoring. During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed-upon route and did not violate Estonian airspace. The aircraft's flight route took them over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than three kilometers from the island of Vaindlo."

The ministry did not provide evidence to support the claim or cite the "objective monitors" mentioned in their statement.

Following the reported incursion, Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires and issued Moscow a formal protest note. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the violation "unprecedentedly brazen."

European and NATO officials also condemned the breach.

In response to the airspace violation, Estonia has invoked NATO's Article 4, requesting consultations with allies regarding the escalated security threat.

Russia also denied responsibility for violating Polish airspace during a mass attack against Ukraine overnight on Sept. 10. The incursion forced Poland to shoot down Russian drones, the first time NATO forces have directly engaged Russian military assets during the full-scale war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 19 that Russia's escalations and continued airspace violations are part of a "a systematic Russian campaign" against Europe, NATO, and the West.

Article image
Avatar
Senior News Editor

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

