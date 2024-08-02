Occupied Crimea hit by Ukrainian missile attack, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Possible ATACMS missiles and drones targeted Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 2, occupation authorities claimed amid reports of explosions in various locations on the peninsula.

Residents reported hearing multiple blasts in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Yevpatoria in the occupied peninsula, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed proxy head of Sevastopol, claimed that fragments of drones and U.S.-made missiles were found in the city after being downed by air defenses.

At least four Ukrainian air targets have been downed, he claimed.

An air raid alert sounded at around 1:30 a.m. Kyiv time. No casualties were reported at the moment.

According to Crimean Wind, fires broke out near Russian air defense positions in Balaklava, lying at Sevastopol's outskirts, at the time of the attack.

The channel also shared footage of burning debris in Sevastopol and said that smoke was rising from the 13th Ship Repair Plant of the Black Sea Fleet in Kilen Bay.

The full extent of damage is being determined.

Razvozhayev claimed that houses, high-rise buildlings, powerlines, streets, and other civilian property were damaged by fallen debris. Russia does not usually comment on possible hits against military installations.

The occupied peninsula has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone and naval strikes, forcing Russian forces to withdraw much of its naval power and beef up air defenses.

An earlier strike overnight on July 26 hit Russia's military airfield in Saky, Ukraine said, while a strike on July 23 reportedly hit a ferry used to to transport military equipment across Kerch Strait.